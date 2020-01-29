Overturned tractor trailer closes lanes on I-55/70 SB in East St. Louis

Posted 5:44 am, January 29, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:57AM, January 29, 2020
Data pix.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -   A tractor-trailer carrying frozen packaged food overturned on I-55/70 southbound at I-64 northbound in East St. Louis, spilling its contents across the highway.

The tractor-trailer overturned just before 2:00 a.m.

The Illinois State Police are dealing with the crash and food spill, announcing a single lane would be shut down in the southbound direction.

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area with major backups due to ongoing construction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.