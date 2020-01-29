Understanding risk factors of osteoporosis spinal compression fractures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the prevention and management of osteoporosis are among the leading health topics and areas of public health need for 2020. In the United States alone, an estimated 5.3 million people aged 50 years and older already have developed and are living with osteoporosis. A female-dominant disease, half of all women ages 50 years and older will have an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime.

Beth Battaglino, RN and CEO of HealthyWomen, joins Dr. Orlando Ortiz, radiologist chair, Department of Radiology for the North Bronx Healthcare Network, joins Fox 2 via satellite to raise awareness about osteoporosis, back pain, and spinal fracture.

For more information, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org.