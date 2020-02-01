Having a party for the Big Game? Let Sugarfire do all the work for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sugarfire Smoke House is offering playful catering specials for the Big Game and orders need to be in on Saturday before 2 p.m.

The Catering menu features various off-menu specials, including:

In The Pocket - tender pulled rib meat rangoon, served with smoky sweet and sour sauce (6 for $9.99)

Chiefin' - bacon-wrapped lil' smokies (11.99 per lb.)

I Got 49 Problems But The Heat Ain't One - house-smoked brisket, cream cheese, jalapeño, onion and housemade hot sauce. Served with fresh fried corn chips ($15.99 per quart)

Tot-ch Down - fried tater tots, smothered in mac n' cheese, brisket-chili, shredded cheddar, green onion ($30.99 per gallon)

Full Back - five full rib racks for the price of four

Personal Fowl - smoked and fried chicken wings ($12 per lb.)

Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Saturday. To order, call or stop by your local Sugarfire Smoke House. For more information on Sugarfire Smoke House, visit sugarfiresmokehouse.com.