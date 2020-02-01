Isaac Bruce elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "Centennial" Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame will have St. Louis connections, with confirmation Saturday that former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce and former Denver Broncos safety and Lutheran North graduate Steve Atwater, will be enshrined in Canton this summer.

They are joined by Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu to fill out the "Modern Era" portion of the 2020 Class.

Former Head Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, along with former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue headline the rest of the class of Contributors and Senior players, which was previously revealed.

The fourth time as a finalist was the charm for Bruce, who was in his sixth year of eligibility after a 14-year career with the Rams and 49ers. Bruce along with quarterback Kurt Warner and running back Marshall Faulk produced the offensive firepower behind the "Greatest Show On Turf" era Rams which won Super Bowl XXXIV. Warner, Faulk, and Offensive Lineman Orlando Pace are already enshrined.

Atwater played all but one of his 11 NFL seasons in Denver, where he was a hard-hitting perennial Pro Bowler. This was his 16th year of eligibility and his third time as a finalist. He was a part of two Denver Bronco Super Bowl championship teams (XXXII, XXXIII).

The formal induction ceremony will take place on August 8, in Canton, OH.