× Missouri woman gives back by supporting aspiring composers

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Missouri woman’s passion for music composition has led her to provide opportunities for aspiring composers that weren’t previously available. Jeanne Sinquefield has donated a total of $17 million for composition programs to the School of Music at the University of Missouri since 2006. The Columbia Missourian reports that the money also helped build the Sinquefield Music Center on the MU campus, which opened in late January. It provides musicians and composition students a space to rehearse and record their work in well-equipped facilities. Sinquefield realized she had a passion for music composition after her cousin, Alex Genigeorgis, played a song he wrote about America after 9/11.