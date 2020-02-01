Mound City Bar Association: the oldest African-American bar association west of the Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mound City Bar Association is the oldest African-American bar association west of the Mississippi River. The organization is comprised of lawyers, judges, paralegals, and law students who advance the legal profession through active community participation, real mentoring, and offering professional development opportunities to their members. Shria Truitt, President of Mound City Bar Association, joins us in the studio Saturday morning to tell us more.

For more information, visit moundcitybar.com and thetruittlawfirm.com.