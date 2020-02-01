Police and bars ready for Super Bowl, urge fans to set-up designated drivers early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Webster Groves Police and Weber’s Front Row want Super Bowl partiers to get their sober rides set up before the tailgating starts.

"Webster Groves is going to be Kansas City,” said Kendel "Papa Chief" Beard. He heads the STL Chiefs Fan Club.

Ten years ago, he wanted to hear the audio from Kansas City Chiefs games at Weber’s Front Row. The owner of the bar and restaurant said he would turn on the sound if Beard could bring 20 fans. Beard got that sound. He got a few more fans for Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

"We are expecting 300 to 350 people up here."

Jay Bubeck and Beth Mascheck are in love with each other, the Chiefs, and the family they found at Weber’s.

"This is the most devoted, humble, passionate crowd you will find in St. Louis for the Chiefs by far," Mascheck said.

Weber’s Front Row owner, Bob Weber, wants to keep that crowd safe after the Super Bowl.

"For designated drivers, we will give free soft drinks, as many non-alcoholic beverages they want."

Webster Grove Police Lieutenant Erich Weimer said the department will look for drunk or impaired drivers. So, he said friends have to do even more for their designated drivers.

"Well obviously, you know, buy them dinner. Get them some extra Super Bowl snacks."

"Take care of your designated driver, buy them some dinner,” Beard said.

"I would definitely buy them a meal tomorrow for sure,” Bubeck said.

“Which is? What's the favorite meal here?” Masheck reminded him.

“The Hot Italian Sub,” Bubeck said, instantly.

Lieutenant Weimer recommended telling your designated driver about their duties before anyone starts drinking. He also said if you order a ride home set, set that up in advance.

"I think that an Uber or Lyft will save you a lot of embarrassment if you were to get pulled over and stopped and arrested for drunk driving. So, I think, in the long run, you could be saving money."

The party at Weber’s Front Row starts at noon Sunday. The STL Chiefs will have a raffle with lots of prizes. They will raise money for Make-A-Wish Missouri-Kansas. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they expect to be open until midnight.