Families left with more questions than answers, following deadly hit & run

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at 13th and Cass. Two pedestrians were involved.

Police say a woman, 30-year-old Emily Coffey, was crossing the street at 13th and Cass when she was hit by a car driving westbound on Cass. A man went to help her in the roadway when a second car traveling eastbound on Cass hit both of them. Both cars fled the scene.

Coffey died at the scene and the male victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical/stable condition.

Police say the suspect is a 33-year-old man.

Accident Reconstruction assumed the ongoing investigation.