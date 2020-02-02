× Pair arrested for armed robbery, attempted robbery in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men Sunday in connection with an attempted robbery and an armed robbery in Clayton.

According to a spokesperson for the Clayton Police Department, the robberies occurred after 7 p.m. Saturday. The first incident happened on the Concordia Seminary campus.

A woman told police she was walking on campus when two men approached her, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her property. When they learned she had nothing of value on her, the suspects shoved the victim and ran off.

The victim was unharmed, police said.

A short time later, the same two men approached a Washington University student at Dartford and Aberdeen. The pair took out a handgun and struck the victim in his head. The suspects stole property from the victim and fled. The victim suffered a minor cut on his head as a result.

Clayton police tracked the suspects to the 800 block of N. Skinker and, with the help of St. Louis city police officers, arrested 20-year-old Malik Dorsey and 19-year-old Darrion Gardner. Both men were found in possession of a pellet gun resembling a real firearm and the student’s stolen property.

Dorsey and Gardner were both charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, and third-degree assault. They were each jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.