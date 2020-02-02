Transportation agency plans event for minority entrepreneurs

Posted 10:31 pm, February 2, 2020, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – State transportation officials are planning an event next month in Springfield for minority- and women-owned businesses. The conference on Feb. 10-11 will offer workshops and seminars on topics including financing, insurance, cybersecurity and making a safe work environment. Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says the state’s $45 billion capital program will make things busier than ever for the agency. The conference is called “Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.