Hockey Hall of Fame member Chris Pronger walks onto the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on January 8, 2017. The St. Louis Blues alumni and St. Louis Cardinals alumni played a game on the ice at Busch Stadium, where the NHL Winter Classic game was played last week. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Blues to retire Chris Pronger’s #44
ST. LOUIS – Saturday night, the Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s number 44 and raise his jersey to the rafters of the Enterprise Center. Pronger will become the 8th player to have his jersey retired by the Blues in a ceremony next season.