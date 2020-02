Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you`ve recently been Downtown after dusk, there`s a chance things may have appeared brighter to you. St. Louis City is upgrading 2,300 downtown street lights to "smart lights" throughout 360 square blocks. This will make Downtown St. Louis the second-largest SMART city in the U.S. only to San Diego.

These lights are 50% more energy efficient compared to the current lights. They're also part of a "smart city network" and will provide instant notification when a bulb goes out.