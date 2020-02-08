Gateway Arch Riverboats hold job fair

Posted 8:38 am, February 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch Riverboats are hiring. They’re looking for full-time, seasonal, and part-time employees. Many of the positions are for applicants that are 16 or older.

If you can’t make it to the job fair on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. , there’s another on Monday, February 17, as well as Saturday, February 22. They will be held on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat which is on Lenore K Sullivan Boulevard at the base of the arch.

A full list of open positions can be found on their website gatewayarch.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.