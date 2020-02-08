Illini blow first half lead, fall to Maryland again, 75-66

Posted 1:06 am, February 8, 2020

After building a 14 point first half lead, the Illini offense stalled and Maryland came back to beat them 75-66 on Friday night at Assembly Hall in Champaign, IL.

Illinois had leads of 29-15 and 31-17 in the first half, but Maryland battled back to trail by just two at halftime, 42-40.

The Illini then failed to make a basket in the first 9:01 of the second half to dig a big hole. Illinois did rally to get within one point at 56-55, but could never regain their edge and ended up losing by nine, 75-66.

The victory puts Maryland alone at the top of the Big Ten standings at 9-3. Illinois drops to 8-4  (16-7 overall) with the loss.

Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terrapins with 20 points. The Illini were led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 16 points.

 

 

