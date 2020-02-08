× St. Louis-area duo aims to get more young blacks to teach

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis-area black educators have formed a support group to inspire more black students to go into teaching and to give them a place to network. Darryl Diggs, a 37-year-old assistant principal at Parkway South High School, co-founded Black Males in Education-St. Louis in 2019 along with Howard Fields. The men created the organization for other black educators, particularly males, to feel secure in their professional roles. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the group on Friday hosted the State of Black Educators Symposium at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. About 1,300 people signed up.