BattleHawks Win XFL Debut, 15-9 over Dallas

Jordan Ta’amu’s 9 yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Russell in the fourth quarter was the winning score in the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades in the XFL debut on Sunday in Dallas.

After falling behind 3-0, the BattleHawks got the game’s first touchdown on a 16 yard run by Keith Ford in the second quarter. Dallas took a 9-6 lead after Austin MacGinnis’ third field goal of the game. Then came the BattleHawks fourth quarter rally, led by Ta’amu. The quarterback finished with 209 yards passing and 77 yards rushing.

The BattleHawks were the only road team to win in Week One of XFL play.

St. Louis stays on the road next weekend with a game in Houston on Sunday, February 16.