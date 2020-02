× Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin on Sports Final previewing 2020 Cards team

Cardinals television play by play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin stopped by the Sports Final set on Sunday to talk 2020 Cardinals baseball with KTVI-Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

The two discussed the many question marks on the 2020 Cardinals team as they head to spring training this week. The Cards have several decisions to make on this year's team, left fielder, clean up hitter, closer and the starting pitching rotation, just to name a few.