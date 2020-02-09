Jefferson County woman arrested in connection to stabbing of cab driver

Posted 10:44 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36PM, February 9, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – A Jefferson County woman has been arrested and charged with assault in last week’s stabbing attack on a local cab driver.

21-year-old Ajla Zekan was arrested Saturday by St. Louis police during a traffic stop.

The cab driver said the woman came over the backseat and stabbed him several times last Thursday.

He was locked in by his seatbelt while he tried to get out.  He was stabbed several more times as he exited the vehicle.

He was able to get free but was then stabbed in the face.

