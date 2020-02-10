Backstreet Boys are BACK and we’ve got tickets to giveaway!

The Backstreet Boys have sold over 130 million records worldwide making them the best-selling boy band in history, and one of the world’s best-selling music artists. They became famous in the 90s but are just as popular today!

The Backstreet Boys are BACK and bringing their “DNA World Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 2nd! FOX 2 has tickets to give away EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before they go on sale Friday!

Tickets go on sale Friday, 2/14 at Noon

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, February 14th at Noon CST.

