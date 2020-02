Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking for volunteer workers.

They are hosting a volunteer fair Monday, February 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They will be recruiting volunteer ambassadors who will welcome guests and answer questions for visitors. They're also seeking education volunteers to provide information about certain exhibits.

You have to be at least 18.

Applicants will be subject to a background check.