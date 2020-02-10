St. Louis County executive announces settlement in Wildhaber judgment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday evening that the county had reached a settlement with Lt. Keith Wildhaber in a discrimination suit that rocked the county government and police department.

In a press conference, Page said a settlement of $10.25 million had been agreed upon by all parties.

The settlement comes on the heels of an announcement earlier Monday that Chief Jon Belmar would step down in April after a career of 34 years with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Page said in the press conference that Belmar’s retirement and the settlement with Wildhaber were not related.

In an earlier move in December, Wildhaber, a sergeant at the time, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and appointed to head the department's new Diversity and Inclusion Unit. Both were an outgrowth from the lawsuit that Wildhaber had filed against the police department and won a jury judgment of $19 million over being passed over for promotion 23 times because he was gay.