Get $6 Cardinals tickets during Tuesday’s flash sale

Posted 10:33 am, February 10, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars!

The official start of Spring Training is here and the St. Louis Cardinals are celebrating the return of baseball with a special 12-hour ticket flash sale.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 fans can purchase tickets for any Monday—Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) for just $6.

Each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for Card lovers to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or call 314.345.9000.

Limit 8 tickets per game, per customer.

