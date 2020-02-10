Here’s how the I-44 construction project will impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Drivers who use Interstate 44 near I-55 will need to allow themselves extra time or consider alternate routes.

Starting Monday, The Missouri Department of Transporation will start reducing lanes near Jefferson. At 6:00 a.m. MoDOT will close the ramp from Lafayette onto Westbound I-44 for the remainder of the year.

The shift will also cut off access the ramp from northbound I-55 to westbound I-44. Tuesday, February 11 crews will close the left lane on the westbound I-44 ramp. When the ramps reopen, westbound I-44 traffic will have only two lanes.

In addition, drivers on the northbound I-55 ramp will not be able to access Jefferson through the end of the year– they will have to exit onto Lafayette or Grand.

The project will replace both the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson.

According to MoDOT, traffic will shift onto the westbound side until late June for the first portion of the project to replace the eastbound bridge.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.