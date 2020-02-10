Mercy Sports Performance Center allows athletes to reach their peak performance

Posted 8:26 am, February 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - More and more athletes are focused on sports all year round whether they're a multi-sport athlete or focused on just one sport. Mercy Sports Performance Center in Maryland Height is a new facility where active adults can go to hone their skills, conditioning, and reach their peak performance. 

Trainers Joe Aiello along with Bret Kelly joined Fox 2 to discuss the different programs offered with Mercy Sports. 

For more information visit: mercy.net/SportsEXOS  

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.