Pet of the Week: Bailey

ST. LOUIS - Bailey is a 6-year-old terrier mix that came to the Metro East Humane Society as a stray from animal control.

Bailey is a chill and sweet boy. He loves everyone he meets and is the happiest guy. He walks well on a leash (he's a strong lad), knows basic commands, and keeps his kennel clean.

He is calm and gentle and MEHS staffers think he'd do well in just about any home.

You can visit Bailey at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.