Police: SLU student awakened in her apartment by man trying to kiss her

ST. LOUIS – A woman near the St. Louis University campus woke up to a man in her bedroom trying to kiss her.

Police have the suspect, 27-year-old Maycon Guerra, in custody. At this point, it’s not entirely clear if anyone else was threatened or there might be more than one victim.

The incident happened at Icon Student Spaces apartments, a complex that caters to students across from the university along Grand Boulevard. Banners outside the apartments boast “Steps from SLU,” which has residents wondering if the suspect targeted a student.

Students said they’re frustrated by a lack of information from police, Icon management, and the university.

A woman called police for help after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.

According to court documents, Guerra put his knee on the victim’s bed, told her she was pretty and tried to kiss her twice. After getting Guerra out of the bedroom, the victim barricaded her door and called for help. Guerra was still in her apartment when security arrived.

Guerra was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor sexual misconduct. He lives in the same building, police said.

A SLU student who also lives there with her three roommates knew nothing about the incident until she was informed by Fox2/News 11. She did not want to reveal her identity.

“I am surprised. I’m kind of disappointed they didn’t let us know about this,” she said. “I’m always looking at my surroundings. I typically don’t leave my apartment once I’m done with class. I don’t like to come out at night. If I do, I do go with my roommates on things like that…I just really want to know how he got in. If her door was actually locked, then I’m more concerned.”

Neither police nor university officials would say how Guerra got into the apartment or whether there had been any past complaints against him.

Guerra remains jailed on a $20,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he faces between 5 and 15 years in prison.