× Rage Against the Machine announces world tour, St. Louis concert date

ST. LOUIS – Rage Against the Machine is reuniting for its first tour in nearly a decade and the band is coming to St. Louis this May.

The hard rock group is launching a seven-month world tour starting on March 26 in El Paso, Texas.

Rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) will join Rage Against the Machine on tour for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the Enterprise Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.