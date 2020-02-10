Wet wintry mix expected in St. Louis Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, warming into the low 40s this afternoon. Tonight will bring cloudy skies and perhaps a stray rain or snow shower. Overnight temperatures will dip to near freezing. Tuesday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

The next weather system of interest is slated for Wednesday. It looks more like cold rain, with perhaps some wet snow mixing in, especially north of St. Louis. Following this system, a potent, but a short-lived shot of very cold air will take over for Thursday before a nice warm-up unfolds for the weekend.