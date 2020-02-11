Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kicks off the 2020 cruise season with new cruises celebrating St. Louis' most popular holiday festivities such as the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick`s Day parades.

Fox 2's reporter Derrion Henderson was live on the riverboat with a list of ways to surprise that special someone or planning the perfect getaway for the family.

Tickets are now available for Valentine`s Cruises on Feb. 14 & 15, Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise Feb. 23, Fat Tuesday Cruise on Feb. 25 and St. Patrick`s Day Recovery Brunch Cruise held on March 15.

For a full schedule of cruises and to purchase tickets