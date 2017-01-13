× Cedar Hill man killed in Friday morning crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A 40-year-old Cedar Hill man died Friday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into another vehicle in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

According to Sgt. Al Nothum, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 5:35 a.m. on Dulin Creek Road just south of Timberline Drive.

State police said Ronald Hendrix was driving southbound on Dulin Creek when he lost control of his 1999 Toyota Camry and slid into the path of an oncoming 2013 Ford F150. The F150 struck the driver side of the Camry.

Hendrix was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5:50 a.m., Nothum said.

Authorities don’t believe the accident was weather related.