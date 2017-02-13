× Remains found in debris 3 months after Missouri house fire

EUGENE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities suspect they have found the skeletal remains of a missing central Missouri man in the debris of a November house fire.

The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that remains that are believed to be those of 59-year-old Glen Ford were found Friday as an anthropologist and a team of eight others from the University of Missouri and Columbia College began searching. The fire three months ago destroyed the home where Ford was living in Eugene.

Authorities had sought help from the public finding Ford after the fire.