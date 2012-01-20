Fire ripped through a home in East St. Louis Friday morning. At around 1:45am crews arrived on the scene at North 20th and St. Clair to find a home fully engulfed in flames. It's unclear if the home was occupied. But it was completely destroyed.
Fire Rips Through East St. Louis Home
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
