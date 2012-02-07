Precious Earth: Valentines Day

Posted 11:50 am, February 7, 2012, by , Updated at 03:57PM, February 9, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With Valentines Day just a week away, you still have time to get your sweetie a gift.  But why not get something that is good for Mother Earth.  Craig Jung was on the Tuesday Mid Day show to do just that.  He showed off some green ideas for Valentines Day.