Disney’s Phineas And Ferb

Posted 11:21 am, February 8, 2012, by , Updated at 09:37AM, February 16, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Characters from the Disney live action show Phineas and Ferb stopped by the FOX2 studios to talk about their show that will be playing at the Chaifetz Arena. Some of the characters performed on the 9 am show, with Tim.  The show starts Thursday, for more information, click here .