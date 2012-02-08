Characters from the Disney live action show Phineas and Ferb stopped by the FOX2 studios to talk about their show that will be playing at the Chaifetz Arena. Some of the characters performed on the 9 am show, with Tim. The show starts Thursday, for more information, click here .
Disney’s Phineas And Ferb
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Gateway Comic Con 2018 is almost here
-
Scott Wilson, who played Hershel Greene in ‘The Walking Dead,’ dies at 76
-
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast wants ousted director James Gunn reinstated
-
Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream makes stop before hitting Chaifetz
-
Christopher Kale Jones talks about his upcoming tribute show
-
-
Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, dies at 91
-
Disney’s Bob Iger lays out plans for Fox and streaming
-
‘Barkin’ for the Blues’ event promotes pet adoption
-
St. Louis Asian community weighs in on new movie “Crazy Rich Asians”
-
How to identify and help a suicidal person
-
-
Roseanne calls racist tweet ‘big misunderstanding’ on ‘Hannity’
-
Learn about budget-friendly home decorating ideas for fall
-
DVD Tuesday – Deadpool, Dogs and God