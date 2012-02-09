Precious Earth: Composting Yard Waste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KTVI-FOX2now.com) — One of the nicer things you can do for planet earth is recycling your yard waste and Ashley Bement is with "St. Louis Composting". She’s tells how and why composting is beneficial.

Question 1:

What is compost?

Compost is the product of controlled decomposition of organic matter. Like your compost piles at home, St. Louis Composting does the same, but on a much larger scale. Our windrow compost piles are 100+ feet long by 15 feet high and 10 feet wide!

Question 2:

How can I be using compost right now to help my lawn and garden next year?

Now is the time of the year to TopDress your lawn with our Field and Turf Enhancer. Field and Turf enhancer is our green material compost that is screened finer to help with topdressing. We recommend core-aerating your lawn and follow that up with topdressing with about ½ inches of Field and Turf Enhancer. We also rent the EcoLawn Top Dresser to make this process much easier on you!

Question 3:

What are the benefits of using compost?

Improves water holding capacity

It increases good micro-organisms in your lawn and garden

It improves your soil structure- which can in turn improve your root structure

And much, much more!

Question 4:

Where is St. Louis Composting located?

We have 5 locations throughout the St. Louis Metro Region. Our corporate office is in Valley Park, MO. We also have a facility in the City of St. Louis in the Baden Neighborhood off Hall St. Our ORMI location is in North County at 367 and 67 and we have a transfer station in Maryland Heights, MO. Our largest compost facility is in Belleville, IL.

St. Louis Composting: http://www.stlcompost.com/