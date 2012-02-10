Play It Forward: Kids Getting Violins To Play

Posted 11:21 am, February 10, 2012, by , Updated at 01:41PM, February 10, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.


Play It Forward is an organization that buys musical instruments for children to learn to play.  Play It Forward is a direct response to budget cuts by schools, to cutting their music programs.  Friday, children from Holy Trinity School showed off their skills playing violins donated to the school from Play It Forward.