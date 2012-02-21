Christian Rapper P Dub Visits FOX2

Posted 1:09 pm, February 21, 2012, by , Updated at 10:10AM, February 22, 2012
Willie “P Dub” Moore, a Christian Rapper dropped by the FOX2 studio Tuesday to talk with April Simpson about how he overcame the troubles in his life, getting married, turning to God and his album is a hit on iTUNES, without a record deal.