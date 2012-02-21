Willie “P Dub” Moore, a Christian Rapper dropped by the FOX2 studio Tuesday to talk with April Simpson about how he overcame the troubles in his life, getting married, turning to God and his album is a hit on iTUNES, without a record deal.
Christian Rapper P Dub Visits FOX2
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
