Christian Rapper P Dub Visits FOX2

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Willie “P Dub” Moore, a Christian Rapper dropped by the FOX2 studio Tuesday to talk with April Simpson about how he overcame the troubles in his life, getting married, turning to God and his album is a hit on iTUNES, without a record deal. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

