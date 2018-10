Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fat Tuesday Parade is in its tenth year as part of the Mardi Gras Inc. festivities. It is a colorful, fun-filled nighttime parade through downtown St. Louis. This year, the parade will travel along Washington Avenue. The parade starts at 7:00pm at the corner of Washington and Broadway and proceeds west to 14th.

Many favorite downtown nightspots are opening early to get the party started.

Website: MardiGras Inc.