Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge Update

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KTVI-FOX2now.com)Christina and Blaze from Buffalo Wild Wings joined Tim on the 9 am show to announce the two finalist schools to be competing against each other next in the Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge. Filed in: AM Show Topics: bracket, buffalo wild wings, challenge, spirit Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

