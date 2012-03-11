Mizzou Heads West in NCAA Tournament as #2 Seed

The Big 12 Conference Tournament champions will go West in the NCAA basketball tournament. The Tigers are the number two seed in the West Region and will play Norfolk State on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. The time of the game has not been released yet.

The Tigers had been hoping for a number one seed, but will settle for the second seed in the West. The top seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Kentucky, Syracuse, North Carolina and Michigan State.

Fox 2 sports reports Maurice Drummond is in Columbia with the Tigers and will have a full report tonight at 9:00 pm on Sports Final.