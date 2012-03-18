The Jaco Report: March 18, 2012

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Jaco Report, a look at contraception and the constitution. Religious groups like the Catholic Church and conservative leaders like Missouri Senator Roy Blunt have argued that the Obama administration cannot require religiously-affiliated institutions to provide contraception as part of their insurance coverage. But one local lawyer and legal essayist calls that a misreading of the constitution.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus, while we've been complaining about escalating gasoline prices something very interesting has been happening. The United States is importing less oil from the Middle East than ever before. And North America seems to be cruising toward something that would have been unthinkable a few years ago: energy independence.