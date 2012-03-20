× More Black Families Turning To Home Schooling

(BBC)-In what was just a few years ago a practice by white families, more and more black families are turning to home schooling. The National Education Research Institute says that approximately 4% of all American children are home schooled. Home schooling starting in the south as alternative to what traditional white Christian’s saw as an alternative to they see as public schools liberal agenda on sex education and Darwinism.

But now, Joyce Burges, co-founder of The National Black Home Educators, says “The failing of public schools have caused all of us, whether we are white or black, to come up with creative ideas about how we can educate children”.

