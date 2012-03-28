Missouri Botanical Garden Getting $260,000 Grant

Posted 12:41 pm, March 28, 2012, by , Updated at 12:25PM, March 28, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Missouri botanical garden gets some help with recognizing certain plants and animals.  The project, the art of life, will develop software to catalog visual information and historic literature.  The $260,000 grant will help make it easier to identify and describe images of plant and animal life from around the world.