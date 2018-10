Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) - People in University City, Missouri are being reassured the city will continue to have a large police presence in the Delmar Loop, especially with warmer temperatures and more people visiting the popular area.

Although last weekend's brawl occurred in the city of St. Louis, officials in both cities say they will work together to ensure the entire Loop area remains safe.

Colonel Charles Adams, chief of police for University City, spoke with us Friday morning.