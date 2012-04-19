Moon Car Club’s St. Louis Car Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Moon car owners are gathering April 20-22 at the Museum of Transportation. Cars from the Moon Motor Car Company were manufactured in St. Louis from 1906 to 1930. People will be able to see antique cars.

The Moon Car Club will be hosting the special car display at the museum of transportation on Saturday April 21 from 10am until 1pm. It will feature St. Louis made cars such as Moon, Diana, Windsor, Dorris, St. Louis, Gardner, Ford and Chevrolet.

More info: www.MoonCarClub.com