Fire Burns Maplewood Apartment Building

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KTVI) - An early morning two alarm fire forced part of a large Maplewood apartment complex to be evacuated. The fire started in a top floor unit at the Maplewood Village Apartments on Anna around 6:30 in the morning.

All 24 units in the building where the fire broke out were evacuated.

'It was scary for the simple fact that I didn’t know what was going on. I mean I heard the guys from the unit that it was coming from. I’m like what is going on. I looked outside and an ambulance was coming, firefighters, I’m like oh my god- ok so it’s time to go,' said Lamar Bogan who was among the evacuated residents.

Joel Rankin, another evacuated resident, added, 'I started hearing sirens and a bunch of knocking just people pounding on doors. And there was a couple of minutes before there was a knock at my door and it was a paramedic yelling there’s a fire, there’s a fire in your building.'

Firefighters from around nine different departments responded.

Crews contained most of the fire damage to the unit where the blaze started. But three other apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

Maplewood Fire Chief Terry Merrell says a second alarm was called just to be safe.

'You want to be extra careful. You never know- the fire could get past us, past our initial efforts and we want to be ready,' said Merrell.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Unit were called in try and find a cause.

Residents are grateful that there were no serious injuries.

'I’m just thankful nobody didn’t get hurt; even the people that was in the actual unit that the fire started from,' said Bogan.

One woman was transported by ambulance because she could not get to her medications in her apartment.

Besides the four most seriously damaged apartments, everyone else was allowed back into their units around ten in the morning.