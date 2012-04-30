Roche Madden Survives Colon Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - I was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November of 2011. I went through a number of procedures and two surgeries. I would not need radiation or chemotherapy.

Following the second surgery there were three months of intense pain both day and night. And, going to the bathroom was even worse. Finally, around Easter things began to improve. But, I'm told I have many months ahead before my body returns to normal.

Obviously this is a very personal story to share on television. I was inspired to do it by many of the people I have interviewed on Fox 2 in the past 26 years. They would share their heartbreaks and triumphs with me and our viewers. They would tell me they did it because they wanted to help others. Some would say, "if I can help just one person."

I feel much the same however I want hundreds of not thousands of people to get a colonoscopy if it's time to get it done. Talk to your doctor and good luck.

Roche's Facebook Page

People and places mentioned in “Roche’s Road to Recovery”:

Cancer Support Community

Dr. Charli Prather - Clinical Program Director - 314-238-2000

ColoRectal Specialists

Colon and Rectal Surgeon Dr. Ralph Silverman - 314-849-1811

SSM St. Clare Health Center - 636-496-2000

Gastroenterologist Dr. Michael Heavey - 636-496-5000

Cardiologist Dr. Timothy Schloss - 636-239-2711

Siteman Cancer Center - 800-600-3606

Dr. James W. Fleshman, Jr./Colon And Rectal Surgeon - 314-454-7204

Colon Cancer Alliance - 877-422-2030

Website: www.ccalliance.org

More info: