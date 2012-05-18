Dave Murray’s Latest Forecast and Disco-The Weekend

The Latest Forecast from Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Dave Murray:

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer…more humid

Winds: south 10-15 m.p.h.

High: 89 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies and mild…a little humid

Winds: south 5-10 m.p.h.

Low: 67 degrees

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun…warm and humid. Watching for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop west to east…going through the day into Sunday night

Winds: south 10-20 m.p.h

High: 89 degrees.

Some scattered thunderstorms around Sunday night and into Monday…limited…but something to watch

The Weather Disco:

The Latest U.S. Weather Map:

http://www.hpc.ncep.noaa.gov/noaa/noaa.gif

Feeling a little more like summer over the weekend, but still fine to be out and about. But the temps and humidity do bump up. We will feel it during the afternoons. As high pressure lets go and lets the southerly flow return it will also allow a cool front to push in from the northwest. This will not have a lot of power and the push will be slow thanks to a large almost stuck low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states on the east coast. But the front will work in Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and with the front some scattered thunderstorms. This is not a widespread outbreak but worth watching. Let’s start to pay attention after 1 or 2 in the afternoon. The front rolls by late Sunday night and temps will be cooler. Back into the upper 70’s for Monday mid 70’s for Tuesday.