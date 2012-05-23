Missouri River Governors Have Questions On Flood Control

North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple is hosting Wednesday’s meeting in Bismarck. The governor of South Dakota and the lieutenant governors of Nebraska and Iowa are attending in person. The governor of Montana is participating by telephone.Brig. Gen. John McMahon is commander of the region that overseesthe Missouri River’s management. He’s briefing state officials onthe corps’ flood-control plans. States along the Missouri River sustained hundreds of millions of dollars in flood damage last year. McMahon says the corps should have flood damage repairs to the river’s dams and levees finished by year’s end. But McMahon saysadditional work may be needed.