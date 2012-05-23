Missouri River Governors Have Questions On Flood Control
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Missouri River governors are questioning a top officer for the Army Corps of Engineers about the agency’s plans for stopping future floods.
North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple is hosting Wednesday’s meeting in Bismarck. The governor of South Dakota and the lieutenant governors of Nebraska and Iowa are attending in person. The governor of Montana is participating by telephone.
Brig. Gen. John McMahon is commander of the region that oversees
the Missouri River’s management. He’s briefing state officials on
the corps’ flood-control plans. States along the Missouri River sustained hundreds of millions of dollars in flood damage last year. McMahon says the corps should have flood damage repairs to the river’s dams and levees finished by year’s end. But McMahon says
additional work may be needed.
