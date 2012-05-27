4th Support Our Troops Memorial Day Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)-Another Memorial Day is almost here and that means it’s your chance to again support our men and women overseas at the “Support Our Troops” event in Francis Park. The event in Monday, May 28 from 10:00am-3:00pm in the south St. Louis park. The event is collect donations for those currently serving the United States as well as our veterans.

There will be lots of fun ways to Donate: tie-dye t-Shirts, write a letter, color a picture, buy a raffle ticket, and enjoy some refreshments. Lunch will be for sale by Quincy Street Bistro and Live Music provided by The Roofrockers.

100% of ALL donations, including money collected, will be given to the USO of Missouri and Wounded Warrior Project. Donations can be made at the park the day of the event. The USO mobile unit will be onsite to collect your donations.

Donation Wish List:

Coffee, Forever Stamps, Phone Calling Cards, Febreeze,

Individually Wrapped Snack Items (Cheese Sandwich Crackers, Pudding, Fritos/Doritos, Cookies, Pretzels, Nuts, Beef Jerky, Trail Mix, Snack Cakes, Oatmeal)

Travel Size Personal Items (Toothpaste, Shaving Cream, Deodorant, Lip Balm, Hand

Sanitizer, Sun Screen, Tooth Brushes, Shampoo, Lotion, Razors)

